Woman dies trapped inside Lebanon house fire

A woman died after being trapped inside a home that went up in flames in Lebanon overnight.

Firefighters responded to the burning home at the corner of Page and West Forrest avenues just after 11 p.m. Monday, mere minutes after they got the call.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Baird said the house was almost completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Three people lived at the home. A father and son were able to get out with some help.

"They had come out to I think around the front door area, and then a passerby stopped and helped them get out the rest of the way," Baird said.

However, a woman was still trapped inside. Firefighters fought desperately to get to her.

“These guys put everything on the line tonight trying get in there and save that life, and unfortunately they weren’t able to, and when these things happen, it’s heart-wrenching for the family that’s involved, it’s heart-wrenching for our firefighters,” Baird said.

Fire officials said the woman died of smoke inhalation. She was later identified as 52-year-old Roberta Ruiz.

Larry Murray, 62, was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke and heat inhalation. He remains in critical condition. His son was not injured.

Baird said while they do not know how or where the fire started, they are certain of one thing.

"There's no question about this fire. It was accidental. Our investigation is pretty much finished up, as far as that goes," Baird said.

