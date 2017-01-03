West Meade couple safely escapes house fire

The homeowners were inside the house when it went up in flames. (Source: Dan Floyd)

The flames ignited just before 10 p.m. Monday off Vosswood Drive. (WSMV)

A West Meade couple escaped their burning home overnight.

The fire ignited just before 10 p.m. Monday in the garage of the house off Vosswood Drive.

Firefighters said the plywood in the attic caused the fire to spread quickly, which made it difficult to put out.

The couple who lives there was home at the time. The husband tried putting out the flames himself, but the flames spread too quickly, so he called 911.

Multiple crews were called to help put out the flames, but it was too late. The home is considered to be a total loss after the roof collapsed and the windows and door shattered.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowners. Neither of them were injured.

Firefighters say it could take another day or two to figure out what sparked the fire.

