Vanderbilt doctors seeing severe strain of flu

The flu is in Middle Tennessee and this year doctors are seeing the severe strain of the virus.

That strain means more hospitalizations and complications, but doctors said it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Vanderbilt infectious disease doctor William Schaffner said typically they see one or two people hospitalized with the flu, but over the past few days there have been 60 cases reported.

"The fact that it is increasing right after the holidays, you have to wonder whether all the people traveling all over the country might have brought the virus to Middle Tennessee and gotten things started," said Schaffner, "With it being the severe strain, we are likely to see more people hospitalized.

"The important information is if you haven't been vaccinated there is still time, but run - don't walk - to get vaccinated."

Doctors are also recommending pregnant women get vaccinated if they haven't already for several reasons.

"Some of that protection passes across the placenta into the newborn baby and when the baby is born, that baby has some of the mother's protection before we can vaccinate the baby," said Schaffner.

The CDC conducts studies each year and said the vaccine generally reduces the risk of flu by 50-60 percent.

Studies from the 2014-2015 flu season show the vaccine ended up being only 18 percent effective.

Regardless of what this year will end up being doctors say the shot is better than no protection at all.

