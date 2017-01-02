Thief steals package off porch in Clarksville, caught on camera

Christmas may be over but for those of you still ordering things online, be on the lookout for package thieves,

Police in Clarksville are looking for a man they say stole a box right off a front porch and they're afraid he could be doing it to others.

This is a problem we've been telling you about for weeks and while Christmas may be over thieves are still out looking for those boxes to steal.

This is video from a home surveillance system hidden in a doorbell. Video showed the thief peeking inside the windows to see if anyone is home, then grabbing a box sitting on the front porch and taking off with it.

"What if it was more serious than just a game? It’s not right,” said Lindsey Parker, whose parents own the house.

She said it was a present for her younger brother. He used an Amazon gift card she said she and her parents gave him for Christmas.

"But what if it was a bigger present or somebody’s medicine they had delivered? It’s just a shame somebody could do something like that,” Parker said.

Clarksville police said they aren't the only victims. Police said there have been nearly a dozen cases of package thefts reported in Clarksville since the beginning of December.

"For it to just be stolen, I mean you don't need to do that," Parker said. "That’s people's hard-earned money or present from a family member. It’s just wrong."

Police said criminals are much bolder than they used to be, stealing packages in the middle of the day and looking for people who are gone for hours at a time.

Parker said she thinks around the holidays and into the new year police should beef up patrols in local neighborhoods to help catch the people doing this.

"What if someone overseas sent their little one a Christmas present or birthday present and someone just took it? It’s sad,” said Parker.

If you have information on who the man was in the video, contact Clarksville Police.

If you're expecting a package here are some things you can do so you don't become a victim:

If you're not going to be home ask a neighbor to grab your package for you.

Have the package sent to you at work so it's not sitting on your front steps for a long period of time while you're not home.

