Was moving New Year's Eve celebration to Bicentennial Mall the right move?

Days after the event, you can see sections of the mall torn up, muddy, and covered in confetti.

Parts of Bicentennial Mall look more like a mud pit on Monday after Saturday night's celebration.

Crews spent most of the day working to clean up the mess left behind by Music City Midnight and Nashville New Year's revelers.

Music City Midnight moved to Bicentennial Mall after spending the previous eight years on Broadway in downtown.

Butch Spyridon, President & CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp., believed it worked and went as well as it possibly could.

As far as the mess left behind at Bicentennial Mall, Spyridon says there's nothing there they did not anticipate.

He said initial estimates are more than 100,000 people packed into Bicentennial Mall.

A day-and-a-half after the event, sections of the park are torn up, muddy and covered in confetti. Spyridon said the confetti is made of rice paper and should be gone after two to three rainfalls.

Repairs will need to be made to parts of the mall. Spyridon said his team will meet with Tennessee State Parks about what needs to be fixed.

What a mess at Bicentennial Mall following Music City Midnight... @WSMV pic.twitter.com/SrKW2BWX7P — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 2, 2017

Back on Broadway, honky tonk managers say it is too early to tell whether the move from Broadway ultimately hurt their business.

At ACME Feed & Seed, manager Mike Gicz says he does not mind the move.

“Leading up (to New Year’s Eve) we had all hoped it was going to be on Broadway,” said Gicz. “I think that day, we noticed there was less foot traffic on Broadway. But for us, I can't speak for everyone else, but there was a line wrapped around to get in all night.”

Spyridon says overall, hotel occupancy downtown was at 94 percent.

Spyridon said it would ultimately be the decision of the Tennessee State Parks, which owns Bicentennial Mall, to determine whether Music City Midnight will return there in 2017.

The hope is to find a permanent home where they can learn what works and what does not, according to Spyridon.

