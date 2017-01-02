Woman’s body found in pond in Hickman Co. - WSMV Channel 4

Woman’s body found in pond in Hickman Co.

Posted: Updated:
LYLES, TN (WSMV) -

The body of an elderly female was found floating in a pond in front of Clearview Church of Christ on Monday.

Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward said the woman’s body was found around noon. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.