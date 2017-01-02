Keith Urban pays tribute to artists we lost in 2016 - WSMV Channel 4

Keith Urban joined by Nicole Kidman to honor artists we lost in 2016 during New Year's Eve set

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sing to David Bowie's "Heroes" on New Year's Eve in Nashville. (Source: YouTube / Keith Urban) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sing to David Bowie's "Heroes" on New Year's Eve in Nashville. (Source: YouTube / Keith Urban)
An estimated crowd of 100,000 gathered to watch Keith Urban headline Nashville's New Year's Eve party at Bicentennial Mall.

Urban's set included a tribute to the stars who died in 2016.

The artists Urban covered included George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Prince.

At one point, Urban's wife, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, joined him up on the stage, singing and dancing to Bowie's hit "Heroes."

