11-year-old son calls 911 after dad shot, killed in Nolensville

The fatal shooting happened at a home in Nolensville on Sunday night. (WSMV)

The 11-year-old son of a man shot and killed on Sam Donald Road called 911 after finding his father lying in a pool of blood.

Family members said 43-year-old Robert Ward was killed after someone was banging on the door about 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Someone was banging on the door at 10 o’clock at night,” said Jordan Ward, one of Robert Ward’s sons. “He went and grabbed a shotgun and went to see what it was. About the time he walked into the living room, whoever it was started firing at the windows and shot the house and my dad didn’t survive.”

Sheldon Ward, who is in the fourth grade, hid under the bed.

“He told me this morning that about 15 seconds after the gunshots stopped he said, ‘Dad?’ and there was no answer.

Sheldon Ward called 911 after finding his dad lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

“He was a good family man,” said Jordan Ward. “He didn’t deserve it.”

“He went to work every day,” said Ryan Ward, the victim’s son. “He did all he could to support us.”

The Ward family has been hit by tragedy before. Their mother was murdered nine years ago by her boyfriend just five days before Christmas.

Ward had been renting the farm property in Nolensville had been living there since shortly after the birth of his youngest son, according to neighbors.

Channel 4 spoke with a neighbor who said she babysat Ward's son while he worked during the day for a landscaping company. She said Ward was a good father.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation. So far, no one has been charged or arrested in connection to the homicide.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.