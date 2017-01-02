Driver injured after crashing into north Nashville home

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the home was hurt. (WSMV)

A north Nashville homeowner got a rude awakening on the first day of the new year.

A car came crashing into the home at the intersection of Moormans Arm Road and Cravath Drive on Sunday.

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

It's not clear what caused the driver to crash into the house, which has minor damage.

