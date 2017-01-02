Boy born at St. Thomas Midtown could be Nashville's 1st baby in 2017

Baby Kingston came into the world at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. (WSMV)

Many babies were born across Middle Tennessee on the first day of the new year.

Channel 4 got to visit with the baby who is believed to be the first born in Nashville in 2017.

Baby Kingston came into the world at 12:03 a.m. at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. He was 4 pounds and 4.5 ounces.

Friends and family gathered to welcome Kingston, but it was an early arrival.

His mother, Mykyla Ashby, says she wasn't due for about another two weeks.

"I was so unprepared because I was thinking he was going to wait until the end of January, but he was ready to come on out here," she said.

Kingston is Mykyla's first child. She says she didn't name him until he was born because when she saw him, he looked like a Kingston.

