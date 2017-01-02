Dozens take polar bear plunge into Percy Priest Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Dozens take polar bear plunge into Percy Priest Lake

Dozens of people participated in the event on Sunday. (WSMV) Dozens of people participated in the event on Sunday. (WSMV)
Going for a swim on the first day of the new year isn't something on everyone's list, but some people decided to take a chilly plunge into Percy Priest Lake to ring in the new year.

The air temperature for the annual Polar Bear Plunge Festival wasn't as cold as last year, but the water temperature topped out at 38 degrees.

So why do people do it?

"Instead of making a New Year's resolution, this is just something more tangible. They come out here, do something that is crazy and a fresh start by just jumping in. It's fun," said Julie Blucker, who took the plunge.

The event is sponsored by the Joe C. Davis YMCA. All proceeds benefit scholarship funds to send deserving kids to YMCA summer camps.

