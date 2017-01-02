Mt. Juliet PD makes first DUI arrest of 2017

A driver was arrested after hitting a gas station pump. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Police in Mt. Juliet say they have made their first DUI arrest of 2017.

On Sunday, a driver was arrested after running into a gas pump on Mt. Juliet Road.

The driver's name has not been released.

#HappeningNow at @MAPCOMart on S #MtJuliet Rd- impaired driver strikes the fuel pump. This is the first DUI arrest of the year for MJPD. pic.twitter.com/oEt87EUnlL — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 1, 2017

