Mt. Juliet PD makes first DUI arrest of 2017 - WSMV Channel 4

Mt. Juliet PD makes first DUI arrest of 2017

A driver was arrested after hitting a gas station pump. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) A driver was arrested after hitting a gas station pump. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Mt. Juliet say they have made their first DUI arrest of 2017.

On Sunday, a driver was arrested after running into a gas pump on Mt. Juliet Road.

The driver's name has not been released.

