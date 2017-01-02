Pedestrian hit by car, robbed by 4 men on Murfreesboro Pike

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Police said the teens were arrested in Hendersonville after crashing a stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.More >>
Police said the teens were arrested in Hendersonville after crashing a stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.More >>
The state has granted immunity agreements to three people in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The state has granted immunity agreements to three people in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
One person died in a house fire early Friday morning in Greenbrier.More >>
One person died in a house fire early Friday morning in Greenbrier.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized 691 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Dickson County on Sunday, according to a news release.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized 691 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Dickson County on Sunday, according to a news release.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who fired shots at police officers late Thursday night.More >>
Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who fired shots at police officers late Thursday night.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning. According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.More >>
A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning. According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >>
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>