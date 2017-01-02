Pedestrian hit by car, robbed by 4 men on Murfreesboro Pike

The victim walked to a nearby gas station to call police. (WSMV)

Metro police say a black sedan hit a pedestrian walking along Murfreesboro Pike overnight.

The four suspects then got out and beat the man with their pistols before taking his wallet and passport, according to police.

The victim walked to a Mapco near Thompson Lane to call authorities.

Police found a car fitting the description near Spence Lane and Interstate 40.

Five juveniles, four men and a woman, were inside the car. They told police they were trying to fix a flat tire. The car also had some front-end damage.

Police say the car was stolen. All five suspects were arrested.

Detectives are investigating whether they were involved in the hit-and-run robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

