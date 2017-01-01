Duplex fire in Murfreesboro destroys one unit, spares another

A fire at a duplex in Murfreesboro has left one family displaced. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

A New Year’s Day duplex fire has displaced a family of four in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the fire was called in just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, fire and smoke were coming through the windows of one of the units. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Shift Commander Blake Insell said the affected unit was a total loss, but the other unit was spared, and its occupants were able to return.

One adult and three children have been displaced, but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Fire Marshal Carl Peas was called to investigate, but the fire appears to be accidental and caused by cooking.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.