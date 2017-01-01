Smyrna Police searching for suspects in early morning robberies

Smyrna Police are searching for suspects who robbed two gas stations at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a suspect described as a thin black male in his late 30s or early 40s robbed the Mapco at 1883 Almaville Rd. in Smyrna at gunpoint. He waited until the cash register was open and produced a small black handgun; he then attempted to grab cash from the drawer.

A second suspect waited outside in what was described as a green compact truck, possibly a mid-90s Chevy S-10. That vehicle was last seen entering Interstate 24 eastbound.

Individuals believed to be the same suspects robbed the Exxon station at 1209 Fortress Blvd. in Murfreesboro at approximately 4:40 a.m.

A suspect matching the description of the one from Smyrna showed a gun and attempted to grab cash from the register. He exited the store with stolen beer.

In this crime, the suspect was accompanied by another black male described as heavyset. Both left in a vehicle matching the description of the previous one.

The man with the gun was seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a fur-lined hat with ear flaps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644 or Det. Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433.

