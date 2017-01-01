Mt. Juliet Police investigating Gander Mountain bomb threat, scene now safe

Mt. Juliet Police detectives are investigating a bomb threat called in Sunday to the Gander Mountain on Belinda Parkway.

Police were notified of the threat by store management just before 11 a.m. Police and fire units secured the scene and made sure it was evacuated.

Once the scene was clear, police used explosive detection dogs from the Lebanon Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit to search for signs of danger.

The store was deemed safe around 12:25 p.m., but detectives are still investigating.

A bomb threat was made to the @GanderMtn store at approx. 10:58 a.m. Scene is calm & secure while investigation is underway. https://t.co/3Cai1jLNP5 — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) January 1, 2017

Police had shut down surrounding roads, but those are back open.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550.

