4WARN Weather: First week of 2017 brings dynamic weather

A view of this morning's fog from the Adventure Science Center in Nashville. (Source: WSMV)

We're kicking off the new year with clouds, drizzle, and fog – it’s not exactly the most motivating weather if you've set a resolution to get outdoors and exercise more.

However, it’ll be a perfect day to stay in and rest up, catch some football or watch a movie, because it will remain gray all day as temperatures struggle to reach the low-mid 50s.

A few showers will be possible, mainly over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Drizzle is possible across the area.

Tomorrow we expect temperatures to warm up into the 60s. Thunderstorms will move in during the late afternoon and early evening. A few could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Colder air will make its return on Wednesday. It's possible we'll follow that with snow showers on Thursday or Friday.

To read more about this active first week of 2017, be sure to check out the 4WARN Weather Blog.

