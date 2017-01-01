Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Old Hickory Boulevard

The pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night while trying to cross Old Hickory Boulevard in Bellevue has been identified.

Jose Escobar, 66, of Old Hickory Boulevard, had just left the Kroger on Highway 70 South right before 7 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the street to return to his apartment.

Escobar was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver, 62-year-old William Darden of Bellevue, said he did not see Escobar until he walked into Darden’s lane. It was raining at the time of the collision.

Escobar was crossing the road about 500 feet away from the nearest crosswalk.

Darden showed no evidence of impairment, and no charges are anticipated against him.

