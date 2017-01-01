Estimated crowd of 100,000 attended New Year's Eve bash in Nashville

Thousands braved the rain at Music City Midnight at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville. (WSMV)

Tourism officials say an estimated 100,000 people braved the rain and cold temps to ring in 2017 in Nashville.

Many New Year’s revelers traded in their cowboy boots and hats, for rain boots and umbrellas.

Lindsey Chastain made the trip from Kentucky.

“You just make the best of it. It's raining, but you make the best of it," she said.

Music City Midnight, New Year’s Eve in Nashville, was put on by the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp.

The event featured six bands taking the stage, including Charlie Worsham, Moon Taxi, Styx and headliner Keith Urban.

As music filled the air, fans were keeping their eyes on the sky. Not just because of the rain, but because of a 15-foot music note that dropped at midnight.

Ryan Hoffman wanted to ring in the New Year with his two kids.

“This is (my) first concert experience with them. Just ringing in 2017 with my kids is probably the best thing that can happen," said Hoffman.

Urban took the stage at 11 p.m. The note drop was followed by a five minute fireworks show lighting up the State Capitol.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.