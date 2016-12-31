Masked gunman robs bank on Nolensville Pike

Surveillance footage of the armed robbery at Fifth Third Bank. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are searching for the masked gunman that robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Antioch Friday evening.

The robber entered the bank at 5820 Nolensville Pike around 5:45 p.m. at a quick pace. He approached the tellers and demanded money at gunpoint.

The gunman put the cash into a blue and black backpack he was carrying and fled on foot toward Old Hickory Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, approximately 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He wore a long black jacket, a gray hoodie, red pants and white athletic shoes. Police say he masked his face with a latex-type disguise.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is heading up the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

