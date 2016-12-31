Masked gunman robs bank on Nolensville Pike - WSMV Channel 4

Masked gunman robs bank on Nolensville Pike

Surveillance footage of the armed robbery at Fifth Third Bank. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Surveillance footage of the armed robbery at Fifth Third Bank. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the masked gunman that robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Antioch Friday evening.

The robber entered the bank at 5820 Nolensville Pike around 5:45 p.m. at a quick pace. He approached the tellers and demanded money at gunpoint.

The gunman put the cash into a blue and black backpack he was carrying and fled on foot toward Old Hickory Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, approximately 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He wore a long black jacket, a gray hoodie, red pants and white athletic shoes. Police say he masked his face with a latex-type disguise.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is heading up the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

