4WARN Weather: 2016 ends with a cold, damp New Year's Eve

The 4WARN Live Doppler Radar for the morning of Dec. 31, 2016. (Source: WSMV) The 4WARN Live Doppler Radar for the morning of Dec. 31, 2016. (Source: WSMV)
Rain is the main weather story on this final day of 2016.

Expect showers to linger in the area all day as temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s. It'll occasionally be breezy as well, with gusts from the southwest between 20 and 30 mph.

Showers will become patchier tonight as we ring in 2017. Expect a midnight temperature of 44 degrees.

Tomorrow will be milder, but clouds and a few light showers will remain. The final Tennessee Titans game of the season will kick off at Nissan Stadium with a temperature of 50. We'll have a high in the low-mid 50s.

Warmer air will move in for Monday and Tuesday. On Monday night, a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

Then, by mid-late week, our weather will change significantly as sharply colder air moves in. A few snow flurries are expected for Thursday.

