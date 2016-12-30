Hillsboro Village bookstore to close after 20 years

A beloved Nashville bookstore is closing its doors after 20 years.

BookManBookWoman has been a staple of Hillsboro Village since 1995. It’s known for its collection of rare and valuable books.

The store will closed on New Year’s Eve, and all the books in the store must go.

From 9 a.m. to noon, shoppers can get an entire bag of books for just $3.

