Victim identified in deadly shooting at Antioch apartments

Metro Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at an Antioch apartment complex.

Trel Gates, 23, or Archwood Place was found fatally wounded in a breezeway at Chimney Top Apartments in Antioch Friday evening.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at 5:35 p.m., when they found Gates at the scene. Witnesses said they heard an altercation just before the gunfire.

It is still unclear what happened leading up to the shooting.

The shooter is described as a black man with a light complexion who weighs approximately 200 pounds. The man was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a hat with flaps.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. These calls can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.