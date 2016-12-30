Mother shares caution after daughter dies on West Creek HS campus

A mother is sharing a warning to young people concerning the dangers of moving vehicles. Her daughter passed away this week after an incident involving a car on a Clarksville school property.

"I spent every day with her," said Jennifer Miller of Clarksville. "I did everything. If I was there, she was there. I never did anything without her. I loved everything about Alexis. She was a good girl. She was an only child and everything centered around her. She was my life, and I just miss her. I'll miss her forever."

Miller said 15-year-old daughter Alexis Harris was one of those teens who had it all planned out. She loved Jr. ROTC at Kenwood High School. That love was matched by her interest in photography. Alexis had it figured out. She was going to be a broadcaster in the Air Force.

"She really looked forward to going into the Air Force and pursuing her life," Miller said.

Miller said it's difficult to grasp Alexis not being with her family, taking pictures of the people she loved most.

Wednesday, Miller said Alexis was with two friends at the West Creek High School parking lot.

"Playing a game, they locked her out of the car, and I think the young lady thought it'd be really funny to take off really fast," Miller said. "My daughter, she fell backward and hit her head, and she never regained consciousness after that. She fought hard. They brought her back seven times, but in the end, it was an injury she wasn't going to be able to make. She passed away peacefully with all her loved ones in the room."

Clarksville police declined to confirm details of what happened at West Creek High, only saying it's an ongoing case for the traffic investigator.

"I just want young people to know they're not invincible," Miller said. "Don't play around with moving vehicles. Don't play around with stuff that can hurt you. Think about the consequences before it happens. This happened so fast, who would've thought a bump on the head would've killed her? Something so small ended my daughter's life. She was my whole entire world, and I just want everybody to know I loved her. I loved my daughter, Alexis, very much. She was just a radiant child."

Miller added the Jr. ROTC members at Kenwood High will be acting as pallbearers at the funeral.

