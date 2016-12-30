Teen charged in murder of Clarksville man

A teen has been charged in the murder of a Clarksville man whose body was found earlier this month.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Billy Pace Jr.

Authorities said Pace’s body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane in Clarksville on Dec. 21. He had been reported missing by his father days before.

Sheriff’s officials said this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.