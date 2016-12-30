3 killed in Macon County house fire

The Macon County Fire Department has confirmed three people were killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened on the 100 block of Boyd Road.

The victims have not yet been identified because the family hasn't been notified.

The cause has not yet been determined, but fire investigators believe it started in the bathroom area of the trailer.

