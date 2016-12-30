UT marching band selected to perform at Trump's inauguration parade

The marching band for the University of Tennessee has been selected to perform at the inauguration parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

The members of UT's band will be part of the 80,000 parade participants representing 40 different organizations, including high school and college marching bands, first responders and veterans groups.

The inauguration will be held Jan. 20.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Sara Armstrong. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”

Below is the full list of the organizations selected to join the parade:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Waynesboro, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans - National

Boy Scouts of America - National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National

Disabled American Veterans - National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warriors - National

Kids Overseas– National

Congratulations to the @UTKnoxville Pride of the Southland Band for being selected to participate in the upcoming inaugural parade. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 30, 2016

