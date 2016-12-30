UT marching band selected to perform at Trump's inauguration - WSMV Channel 4

UT marching band selected to perform at Trump's inauguration parade

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The marching band for the University of Tennessee has been selected to perform at the inauguration parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

The members of UT's band will be part of the 80,000 parade participants representing 40 different organizations, including high school and college marching bands, first responders and veterans groups.

The inauguration will be held Jan. 20.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Sara Armstrong. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.” 

Below is the full list of the organizations selected to join the parade:

  • 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
  • 1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas
  • Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
  • Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
  • Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
  • Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
  • Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
  • Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
  • First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Waynesboro, Virginia
  • Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
  • Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
  • Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
  • Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York
  • Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
  • Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
  • Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York
  • North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
  • NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York
  • Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
  • Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
  • Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
  • Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
  • Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
  • The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
  • The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
  • Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia
  • Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
  • University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
  • VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
  • West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana
  • American Veterans - National
  • Boy Scouts of America - National
  • US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National
  • Disabled American Veterans - National
  • US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National
  • Wounded Warriors - National
  • Kids Overseas– National

