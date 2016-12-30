Police: Suspect fired gun, broke into home, crashed cars

Police say the suspect stole this car in Antioch and crashed it near Joelton. (WSMV)

Police say a police pursuit that began in Antioch ended on Whites Creek Pike near Jackman Road north of Nashville on Friday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident started at the Sunrise Market on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch.

A detective said some men got into an argument at the gas station, possibly over a drug deal.

Savion Wilson, 22, was the passenger in a red Pontiac. Kris Mumford, spokeswoman for the police department, said Wilson got out of the car and approached the people inside a silver vehicle.

According to Mumford, Wilson fired as many as eight shots at the silver car when the driver pulled away.

The red Pontiac later picked up Wilson in a nearby neighborhood.

Police were tracking Wilson in a helicopter and said they saw the Pontiac wreck at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Smith Springs Road.

Wilson then got out of the car and ran into the nearby neighborhood on 4300 block of Cambridge Drive. Police said he attempted to break into a house, but no one was home. He fired several shots in the backyard before jumping the fence and entering a second home.

The homeowner saw Wilson coming and ran away through the front door. Police said Wilson broke through the rear glass door, cutting himself. A .40 caliber pistol was later found on the bed in one of the bedrooms.

Police said Wilson stole the keys to a Mercedes SUV and drove it through the garage door to get away.

"I was in my house and I kept hearing some noises, like shots, so I began to look out the windows and I saw this guy with a gun jumping that fence there. Then he jumped my fence. Then he tried to jump the next fence," said the victim, Dianne Garrett. "So I tried to grab my phone to call police and then I saw him come up my steps to my back door. I ran out the front door."

Police said they followed Wilson down Interstate 24 to Interstate 40, reaching speeds up to 80 mph.

Wilson allegedly hit the driver of a Volkswagen Golf and forced the woman and her son out of the car.

According to police, Wilson got behind the wheel and hit patrol cars before wrecking in Whites Creek. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to be discharged later Friday.

After his release, police said Wilson will face multiple charges including aggravated assault, attempted burglary, aggravated burglary, carjacking/robbery, and evading arrest. He has no known local arrest history.

The driver who was carjacked was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

The driver of the red Pontiac, 20-year-old Kendal Leach, has been charged with evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and marijuana possession.

Police said they have contacted the driver of the silver vehicle. He was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

