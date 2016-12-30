3 home invasion suspects arrested after police chase in Bellevue - WSMV Channel 4

The suspects' car spun out on the I-40 ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV) The suspects' car spun out on the I-40 ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)
The three suspects took off running, but officers were able to track them down. (WSMV) The three suspects took off running, but officers were able to track them down. (WSMV)
Darrell Adams Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Darrell Adams Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Darius Fisher (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Darius Fisher (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Evan Smith-Erving (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Evan Smith-Erving (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say three suspects tried to break into an apartment at the Bellevue Heights complex on Friday morning.

The victim ran to a neighbor's apartment to call police.

A Metro police officer saw the three suspects leave in a white Lexus and gave chase.

The Lexus blew a tire and spun out while getting on to the westbound ramp to Interstate 40 at Old Hickory Boulevard.

The three suspects took off running, but officers were able to catch them.

Police said one of the suspects tossed a backpack during the foot chase. A fully loaded revolver was found inside.

Darius Fisher, 22, Darrell Adams Jr., 18, and Evan Smith-Erving, 19, are all charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest. Adams is also charged with unlawful weapon possession.

One officer suffered a minor injury while jumping over a fence.

