100-year-old Mt. Juliet home destroyed in fire

The house on Saundersville Road caught fire around 6 p.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked the blaze that badly damaged a home on Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

The couple living there spotted the fire around 6 p.m. Thursday near the back of the home.

The house is more than 100 years old.

The flames burned through most of the home before firefighters could get it under control.

Officials are not sure if the fire started inside or outside.

The couple is staying with family members.

