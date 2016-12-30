Lipscomb upends Missouri 81-76 as Tigers falter late - WSMV Channel 4

Lipscomb upends Missouri 81-76 as Tigers falter late

By JADE WASHBURN
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Nathan Moran shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 22 points to help Lipscomb defeat Missouri 81-76 Thursday.

Garrison Matthews had 16 points and six rebounds despite fouling out with 2:09 remaining, and Josh Williams and Rob Marberry scored 14 points apiece.

Jordan Geist led the way for Missouri (5-7), scoring 18 points in his first start for the Tigers.

The Bisons (7-9) had a 41-36 halftime lead and led for 31:32. Missouri crashed the boards in the second half, outrebounding Lipscomb 28-17 and using the extra possessions to mount a 13-4 run, eventually taking a 67-62 lead with 5:40 remaining.

Missouri missed key free-throws late, including Russell Woods' 0-for-2 trip as the Tigers trailed 71-70 with under two minutes remaining. Woods finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers played without Willie Jackson who announced hours before tip-off his intent to transfer to be closer to home.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb: Hosts Fisk Jan. 5.

Missouri: Hosts LSU Jan. 4. LSU defeated Missouri 80-71 March 1 in Baton Rouge.

