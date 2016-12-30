Kane has goal, assist in Blackhawks' 3-2 win over Predators

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews also scored and Corey Crawford made 36 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game losing streak, the Blackhawks' longest skid of the season.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen had two assists. The Predators have lost three straight.

With the score tied at 2 late in the third, Kane carried the puck into the Nashville zone on the right side and fired a wrist shot from the faceoff dot that beat Pekka Rinne on the short side. Rinne finished with 20 saves.

