Teen charged in Bordeaux homicide - WSMV Channel 4

Teen charged in Bordeaux homicide

Kevonta Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Kevonta Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police have charged a 16-year-old with the murder of another 16-year-old last week in Bordeaux.

Kevonta Williams was taken into custody at his Buchanan Street home on Thursday. He is charged with criminal homicide and booked into juvenile detention.

Police believe Williams shot Ricky Hambrick the night of Dec. 19 near the intersection of Mattie Street and East Lane. A resident discovered his body the following morning.

Police said information provided through Crime Stoppers helped identify Williams as the suspect.

The motive in the shooting remains under investigation.

