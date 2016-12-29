Top 10 stories of 2016 on WSMV.com

A friend shared this photo of the Summers family on Facebook.

The body of Noah Chamberlin was found near his home. (Source: TBI)

From winter storms to wildfires to the death of a country music legend, these are the top 10 local stories of 2016 based on page views on WSMV.com.

1. Body of missing 2-year-old found near home

The body of Noah Chamberlin was found about a mile and a half from his family’s home in Chester County after an extensive search. Click here to read the full story.

2. Body of Craig Morgan's son recovered from Kentucky Lake

The body of Jerry Greer was recovered from Kentucky Lake after he went missing after a boating accident. Click here to read the full story.

3. Carlie Trent found safe in Hawkins County, TN

Carlie Trent, a 9-year-old East Tennessee girl who was missing for more than a week, was found safe in Hawkins County. Her uncle, Gary Simpson, is accused of kidnapping her. Click here to read the full story.

4. Country artist Joey Feek dies after battle with cancer

Country singer Joey Feek lost her battle with cancer on March 4. She was 40 years old. The husband and wife duo of Joey + Rory lived in Maury County near Columbia until moving back to Joey’s native Indiana for her final days. Click here to read the full story.

5. Country music legend Merle Haggard dies at 79

Country music legend Merle Haggard died on his 79th birthday. Haggard was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994. He was best known for his 1969 hit Okie From Muskogee, along with dozens of other No. 1 hits and numerous collaborations. Click here to read the full story.

6. TN state rep to give away AR-15s at fundraiser

A fundraising event in the works for Tennessee state Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, was offering an AR-15 as the door prize. Click here to read the full story.

7. Midstate drivers battling hazardous conditions

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a level III state of emergency as a winter storm pushed through the entire state in January. Click here to read the full story.

8. Dad charged in connection with shooting death of daughter

Hendersonville police arrested the father of an 11-year-old girl who was shot at her home and later died from her injuries. Police arrested Timothy Batts, 29, on charges of reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, false reporting and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Timea Lashay Batts. Click here to read the full story.

9. Parents of 3 brothers injured in wildfires found dead

Jon and Janet Summers, the parents of three brothers hospitalized in Nashville, were found dead in the North Chalet Village in Gatlinburg after wildfires swept through Sevier County, the family confirmed. Click here to read the full story.

10. Gov. Haslam declares state of emergency due to burst gas pipeline

Gov. Bill Haslam declared a state of emergency to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel due to a burst gas pipeline in Alabama. Truck drivers were able to work longer hours to help transport fuel to gas stations. Click here to read the full story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.