Nashville synchronizes more than 500 traffic signals

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A new project has been completed that could help decrease Nashville’s traffic problems.

For months, Metro Public Works has been synchronizing 550 traffic signals along major pikes and corridors.

Public works collected before and after travel times to analyze. A detailed report is expected next year.

Click here for the full list of traffic signals.

