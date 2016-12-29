Friend remembers TDOT worker struck and killed on I-40

A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker who was hit by a car while helping a family change a tire on Christmas Eve has died.

James "J.R." Rogers was just 30 years old.

"He loved anything that had to do with football," said longtime friend Aaron Parker. "If it had to do with football, he'd study it. We played it. If we weren't playing, we'd be working out."

Parker and Rogers were friends since elementary school. They played football for Cheatham County Central High School and remained close as their lives changed afterward.

"He was actually the best man at my wedding," Parker said. "He liked helping people. It didn't matter if you needed to move or you needed a ride. If he could help you, he was going to."

Parker said that want to help people brought Rogers back to Cheatham County Central as a football coach. Assistant coach Jeff Hobbs said Rogers was not just interested in Xs and Os and game plays. Instead, he wanted to be the last motivational voice players heard before the game.

Christmas Eve, Rogers was again helping people with his job at TDOT. Metro police said he was changing a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Hermitage when he was hit by a car. Rogers passed away at Vanderbilt Wednesday night, leaving behind his girlfriend and 5-year-old son.

"I think he's going to live through his son," Parker said.

"It's serious out there," said Louis Friedmann, manager of a TDOT Traffic Management Center. "This is an extremely dangerous job. Pay attention. Just pay attention. When they have their emergency lights on, just slow down.

Parker said he'll miss that teammate, best man and lifelong friend.

"Sure, everybody will," he said. "I don't know anybody who knew him that wouldn't."

Reps for the Cheatham County School sent in several statements about Rogers.

J.R. was one of my former students as well as a football coach. He was a fine, respectable young man who walked in great character and always wanted to do the right thing. He is going to be greatly missed by the students and faculty at Cheatham County Central High School, but most of all by those of us who taught him and knew him best. - Steve Wenning – principal, Cheatham County Central High School

The CCCHS football community is saddened by the loss of JR Rogers. JR played football for the Cubs and graduated from CCCHS in 2004. He was a strong supporter of CCCHS athletics, and he joined our staff a few years ago because he wanted to help change the culture of our football program. He was a leader when he played for CCCHS and that carried over as a coach. He enjoyed teaching the game of football to our players, but he also taught them about life. He seized every opportunity to be better. His strength was undeniable, and his smile was contagious. He left us with a legacy of happiness, goodness and a winning attitude. - Eric Hatley - head football coach, Cheatham County Central High School

Today we are mourning the passing of our friend and football coach J.R. Rogers. J.R. was hit by a vehicle while doing what he did best, helping others. I have known J.R. since he was a child in elementary school with my daughters. I watched him grow to a big, strappy, young man who loved life and played football with a great amount of zest and determination. His teammates loved him as he was always firing them up and cheering them on. I was thrilled when he became an assistant coach at his alma mater. He coached with the same attitude that he played with. My son played for him and told me this morning what a good coach J. R. was. He said that J. R. would rejoice in a player’s accomplishments, but would firmly reprimand and player for mistakes then slap him on the back and give him that huge smile. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, and the football program at Cheatham County Central High School. - Hank Batts – past president of Cheatham County Cubs Football Association

