ESPN's Rowe, Appalachian St coach Elderkin win Summitt award

Tennessee head coach emeritus Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe and Appalachian State women's basketball coach Angel Elderkin are co-recipients of the USBWA Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award.

Elderkin was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last summer and has continued coaching while undergo treatment for the disease.

Rowe has also been battling cancer this year. She had surgery in February to remove a cancerous tumor in her chest and a malignant tumor under her right arm.

The pair will be honored at the women's Final Four in Dallas this April.

The award in honor of the former Tennessee coach has been presented annually since 2010 by the basketball writers association. It was named for Summitt in 2012 when she won the award.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.