Alleged Bridgestone Arena rape victim faces suspect in court

Bridgestone Arena rape suspect Cleotha Washington appeared in court on Thursday.

Judge Melissa Blackburn heard over an hour of testimony before sending the case to the grand jury.

The victim, Sherri Watts broke down several times recounting the events of Dec. 15, when she says she was pulled into a bathroom at Bridgestone Arena and raped for more than an hour.

Channel 4 does not typically identify victims of sexual assault, but Watts said she wants everyone to hear her story, so that other victims will feel empowered to get help from police.

“I didn’t want this to happen to me,” Watts said. “He asked me to take my clothes off and I said ‘No.’”

Watts told the court Washington forced himself on her inside a handicapped bathroom near section 116 after a Predators’ game on Dec 15. Both Watts and Washington were on the housekeeping crew.

“I tried to fight him and push him off of me,” Watts added. “He said ‘You can breathe. You can breathe.’”

Washington is a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was fired by staffing agency Command Center the day after the alleged rape. His attorney, public defender Will Allensworth told the court his client believes the sex was consensual, and questioned Watts about her prior interactions with Washington.

Watts said she had only worked with Washington once before and had never communicated with him outside of work.

Meanwhile, police are looking for another member of the housekeeping crew who allegedly heard Watts calling for help inside the bathroom. Metro police Detective Carlos Urrutia testified that witness is homeless and police are hoping to find him so he can testify in future hearings.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.