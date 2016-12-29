Civics test will be new requirement for TN high schools in 2017

Tennessee high school students will need to prove their knowledge of American government before they graduate beginning in 2017.

A new law requiring a civics test will quiz students on the basics from the U.S. citizenship test, the same test given to those who want to become naturalized citizens. Seniors graduating in May will also have to take the test.

State Rep. Joanne Favors, D-Chattanooga, a co-sponsor of the new law, told Channel 4 over the phone that she was surprised how little students knew about civics when she taught in Chattanooga, and that motivated her to want this requirement for students.

"I think it's good that we all have a chance to learn about that. What kind of country would we be if we didn't even know about our own country, you know?" said Rachel Lamoreaux, a home-schooled sophomore from Spring Hill.

High school students will have to take a civics test with 25 to 50 questions from the citizenship test. According to the law, school districts will choose the questions and how the test will be graded. A passing score is 70 percent.

The Tennessee Department of Education said a student isn't required to pass, but educators will choose how much weight that grade will have. Some parents want to see how this new expectation plays out.

"I am interested to see what that means for the teachers and what that means for the classrooms," said Jennifer Lamoreaux, Rachel's mother.

The state education department said, "We certainly think providing students with a well-rounded education to help them develop into active and productive citizens is absolutely key, and this new civics expectation further emphasizes the importance of that."

"If citizens have to know this or people who aren't citizens yet have to know these things, I think high school students should have to know them too," said Delana Durough, who teaches economics.

