FedEx driver injured after truck hit by train in Franklin

The crash happened at Wilson Pike and Clovercroft Road. (WSMV)

A FedEx driver was injured when his truck was hit by a train in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Wilson Pike and Clovercroft Road.

Fire officials told Channel 4 the truck was turning onto a private road with no arm crossing. The train was sounding its horn as it approached the intersection, but still struck the truck.

No injuries were reported on the train.

The driver of the FedEx truck, 34-year-old Stephen McMaster III, was conscious and talking on the scene. He is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

FedEx released the below statement regarding the accident:

"We are aware of the accident that occurred in Franklin, and we are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.