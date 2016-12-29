Ft. Campbell soldier accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

A Fort Campbell soldier is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Investigator said Peter Matlock, 23, had been corresponding with a 14-year-old girl for nearly a year.

Through texts, investigators found Matlock knew the girl was a minor. Detectives said the pair exchanged nude pictures.

Matlock was on leave for Christmas in Florida this week when deputies arrested him at his parents’ home.

Matlock is charged with three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, one count of certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.