Ft. Campbell soldier accused of inappropriate relationship with

Ft. Campbell soldier accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

Posted: Updated:
Peter Matlock (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office) Peter Matlock (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Fort Campbell soldier is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Investigator said Peter Matlock, 23, had been corresponding with a 14-year-old girl for nearly a year.

Through texts, investigators found Matlock knew the girl was a minor. Detectives said the pair exchanged nude pictures.

Matlock was on leave for Christmas in Florida this week when deputies arrested him at his parents’ home.

Matlock is charged with three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, one count of certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

