Plane runs off runway at Tune Airport - WSMV Channel 4

Plane runs off runway at Tune Airport

Posted: Updated:
Officials said the plane ran off the end of the runway. (WSMV) Officials said the plane ran off the end of the runway. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A small plane ran off the runway at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the plane was arriving just before 1:30 p.m. when it ran off the runway.

All three people who were on board made it out safely and were not injured.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the incident.

A cause has not been determined, but the FAA is investigating.

Channel 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.