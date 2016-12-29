Plane runs off runway at Tune Airport

Officials said the plane ran off the end of the runway. (WSMV)

A small plane ran off the runway at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the plane was arriving just before 1:30 p.m. when it ran off the runway.

All three people who were on board made it out safely and were not injured.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the incident.

A cause has not been determined, but the FAA is investigating.

