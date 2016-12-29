TBI investigating death of East TN woman - WSMV Channel 4

TBI investigating death of East TN woman

The TBI is asking for help in the investigation into the death of an East Tennessee woman.

The body of 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor was found on along Herb Hodge Road in Gray, TN, on the morning of Christmas Eve.

An autopsy is underway to determine Taylor's cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

