100,000 expected to attend Nashville's New Year's Eve bash

The first 20,000 fans to arrive will receive LED wristbands. (WSMV)

Nashville tourism officials have released this map of the event site.

Nashville's New Year's Eve bash will be held at the Bicentennial Mall this year. (WSMV)

Nashville's tourism officials expect more than 100,000 people will attend the New Year's Eve festivities at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Organizers will be handing out LED wristbands to the first 20,000 fans who come through the gate.

To activate them, fans send a text and then answer a few questions like where they're from and their birthday.

During the show, light engineers can control the lights on the wristbands, lighting up everyone, or individuals.

Artists can ask questions like, "Who's having a birthday today?" and those fans will light up based on their previous answers.

Gates will open up at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's the official lineup of events:

4 p.m. - Event site opens

6:15 p.m. - Music Note raised at Jack Daniel's stage with Mayor Megan Barry and the Fisk Jubilee Singers

6:30 p.m. - Fisk Jubilee Singers perform

6:50 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

6:55 p.m. - Charlie Worsham

7:35 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

7:50 p.m. - Moon Taxi

8:30 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

8:45 p.m. - A Thousand Horses

9:25 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

9:45 p.m. - Styx

10:40 p.m. - DJ DU

11:00 p.m. - Keith Urban

Midnight - Countdown and Music Note Drop with pyrotechnics and confetti, followed by a five-minute fireworks show

Police say the new venue will keep things more secure, allowing more room for emergency personnel and for those in attendance to get around.

There will be around 400 police officers in the area of Bicentennial Mall and downtown Nashville on Saturday.

Police reminded everyone that if they see something suspicious, say something.

List of parking and transportation options downtown:

Click here to see a full list of available parking lots in downtown Nashville. The Historic Buena Vista Neighborhood will have parking at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Scovel Street. Profits will go to its community association.

Taxis will be able to pick up and drop off on Rosa Parks Boulevard near the Nashville Farmers' Market.

Ride-sharing services will be able to pick up and drop off on 5th Avenue between Harrison and Jefferson streets. Uber will also be operating on Junior Gilliam Way between 5th and 6th Avenue North.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free sober rides on New Year's Eve. The pick-up stations will be located at 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street and at 4th Avenue North and Harrison Street. The rides will be available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The volunteers will only take riders home or to a hotel in Davidson County, not another bar or party. No reservations will be accepted.

All MTA buses will be free starting from 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. MTA will also offer free downtown Music City circuit service and shuttles to the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Click here to read more.

The blue and green downtown circuits will run on a regular schedule until 6:15 p.m. From 6:15 p.m. until 2:30 a.m., the Green Circuit will run its usual Gulch route with stops at Fifth and Commerce and at Music City Central before going to Bicentennial Mall. The Blue Circuit will run between Commerce and Bicentennial Mall. Pick-up and drop-off will take place on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Free park and rides lots are available at multiple locations. Visit nashvillemta.org and visitmusiccity.com for more information.

The Music City Star will arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:09 p.m. 650 tickets are are available for $16. Click here for ticket information.

Want more information? Click here to visit Nashville's tourism website.

