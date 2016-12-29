Clarksville PD searching for man who went missing in November - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville PD searching for man who went missing in November

Jamal Rudd (Source: Clarksville PD) Jamal Rudd (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help finding a 19-year-old man who has gone missing.

Jamal Rudd, 19, was last seen the morning of Nov. 26 at the Ringgold Park Apartments.

Rudd has black hair and brown eyes and is 5'7". He weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Joe Shrum at 931-648-0656, ext. 5391, or call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

