6th inmate who escaped from Cocke Co. jail arrested

All six inmates who broke out of a jail in Cocke County are now back behind bars.

Police captured David Wayne Frazier on Wednesday afternoon in Georgia about 200 miles away from the jail in Newport, TN.

Frazier and five other prisoners escaped from the jail on Christmas Day.

They noticed there were rusted out bolts on a toilet and pulled it from the wall, punching the concrete to get out.

Frazier is awaiting extradition to Tennessee, where he will face new charges.

Click here to read more from NBC affiliate WBIR.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.