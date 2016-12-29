Flu has made its way into Middle Tennessee

The flu has made its way to Middle Tennessee, and doctors say they don't expect it to go away anytime soon.

Here in Nashville, more than 60 people have already been hospitalized.

A doctor at Vanderbilt says this year's flu is a more severe and aggressive strain of the virus, and it's spreading rapidly in our area.

"It can even take a healthy young adult man and make them so sick that they have to go into the intensive care unit," said Dr. William Schaffner, who is an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt.

Schaffner says there is every reason to get your flu shot this year and that it's not too late if you haven't gotten it already.

