Burning body found near East Nashville business

Burning body found near East Nashville business

The body was discovered just after 7:40 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The body was discovered just after 7:40 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police have completed their investigation after a burning body was found burning in East Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this has been ruled a suicide.

The body was discovered just after 7:40 a.m. Thursday behind a business near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Oakhurst Drive.

