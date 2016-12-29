Innocent teenage victim in 2012 Tennessee gang shootout dies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - An innocent teenage victim of a 2012 Tennessee gang shootout has died after years of intense medical care.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2irCnPk ) that Keoshia Ford died Tuesday morning. She was 17.

In 2012, the 13-year-old was playing outside when she was shot in the head during a shootout between two gang groups in Chattanooga.

For years, Ford needed a nurse's constant care. She spent time in a hospital bed in her room or her wheelchair, as nurses changed her diapers, moved her body, and changed her tracheal breathing tube.

Earlier this year, Ford began to respond to and recognize voices.

In the last few months, Ford struggled with respiratory issues and was in and out of the hospital.

The then-teenager charged with shooting Ford received a two-year sentence.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

