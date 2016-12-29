Vince Gill, Amy Grant top Tennessee governor arts awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Singers Vince Gill, Amy Grant and Kallen Esperian top the list of winners of the Tennessee governor's arts awards.

Gov. Bill Haslam's Arts Commission announced 10 recipients of the 2017 Governor's Arts Awards on Wednesday.

Gill, Grant and Esperian each won a Distinguished Artist Award.

Gill, a country singer and songwriter has earned 20 Grammy Awards, more than any other male country music artist.

Grant was the first contemporary Christian artist to earn a platinum record, the first to reach No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. She has earned six Grammy Awards since.

Kallen Esperian won the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition in her early twenties and has sung lead roles in every major opera house worldwide since.

For information on the other winners: http://bit.ly/2hu2nev

